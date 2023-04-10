Overnight temperatures in the upper 30s, combined with clear
skies, light winds, and high relative humidity will support patchy
frost on Tuesday morning through 8 AM. Frost could kill sensitive
outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect
tender plants from the cold.
COVINGTON — Five people were killed and a sixth seriously injured in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in eastern Newton County.
According to reports from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a van and a pickup truck collided on Ga. Highway 142 near the Adams Circle intersection.
An incident report detailing what caused the accident had not yet been completed by the Sheriff’s Office as of Monday afternoon. The NCSO also said it was not yet able to release identification of the victims.
According to media accounts of the accident, the van involved in the crash caught fire. The five people in the van were killed, while the driver of the pickup was seriously injured.
It was raining at the time of the crash, but authorities have not yet said if the weather contributed to the accident.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
