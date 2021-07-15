COVINGTON — Investigators with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to search for leads in a spate of shootings over the past two months that left six people wounded.
Public Information Officer Caitlin Jett said investigations into three separate shooting incidents are active and ongoing.
In the first incident, which occurred June 4 at Denny Dobbs Park and left three teens wounded, Jett said the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Roop at 678-625-1465 or the NCSO Tip Hotline at 678-625-5007.
In that case, a group of teens had gathered at the park on the night of June 4 when shots rang out. A 15-year-old male and two females, ages 16 and 17, were wounded. All three were expected to recover.
The second and third shooting incidents under investigation took place the weekend of June 25 and 26.
On June 25, three brothers reported they were driving in the area of Fairview Road and Crestfield Circle when a bright red car went around them and someone in the car fired multiple times toward their car.
The 24-year-old driver was hit several times. His brothers managed to get him into the back seat and drove him to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. From there he was transported via helicopter to an Atlanta hospital. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he is expected to recover.
The two other brothers, ages 20 and 27, who were not injured, were questioned by a deputy at the hospital. According to the Sheriff's Office report, they were unable to provide a detailed description of the car or of the suspect.
Jett said there is no immediate danger to the community in connection with this incident.
In the third shooting incident, which took place on the night of June 26 in the Jamestown community, the Sheriff’s Office is looking for a male suspect who shot three people at a gathering.
A deputy was called to a Third Avenue address at about 9 p.m. where he observed multiple vehicles leaving the scene.
Upon further investigation, the deputy reported that he found three men ranging in age from 25 to 31 who had been shot — one in the side of the head, one in the chest and the third in the leg. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victims are expected to recover.
In addition, multiple cars at the scene had been damaged, with some having bullet holes and shattered windows.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Hotline at 678-625-5007.
