COVINGTON — Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office provided school supplies and books to more than 3,000 school-aged children Saturday, July 30.
“First and foremost, I give a special thanks to Dr. Samantha Fuhrey, Dr. Shannon Buff, the Newton County Board of Education, and the Newton High School staff for allowing the Office of the Sheriff to host its event at Newton High School,” said Brown. “ I thank all the sponsors and volunteers who helped ensure this year’s Back to School Supply Giveaway would be a success. Additionally, I thank my staff for always making sure we are out front doing what we are called to do and taking care of our community.”
Since 2011, Brown, Sheriff’s Office employees, and members of the Newton County community have come together to provide students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade with the necessities to have a successful academic year.
Sponsors for the event, held at Newton High School, included: A Second Chance Bail Bonds, Sellars Motors, Peppers Heating & Air, Ginn Motors, Precision Automotive Serivce, Newton Federal Bnk, Olde Town Awards, Tate Boys Auto Sales, The Town House Cafe, Snapping Shoals EMC, Georgia Security Professionals, Newton County, Urban Bladez Barbershop, King’s Towing, St. Paul AME Church, Marcus Jordan, AKA Jenon Group LLC, Allegiant Transportation League, Chi Tau Omega, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Salem Road Walmart, Ronnie’s Small Engine Inc., Jareth Womack, Covington Lions Club, Frank Hutcheson, Above All Tree Service, Jenon Group LLC, Michael Lyndell Waller, DBA Waller Trucking, Paytel Communications, Kimble’s Food By Design, Michael Walden, Georgia At-Large Inc., E. Banks & Megan Craig, Newton County Branch NAACP, DJ A-ROCK, Creative Edge 360, Fly High Bounce Houses and Rolling Video Game of Covington.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.