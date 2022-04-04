...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE
COVINGTON — Three teenagers were apparently involved in a standoff with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team Friday afternoon at a residence on Fieldview Lane in western Newton County.
According to reports, at least one of the teens refused to come out of a home where deputies were called. There was no word from the Sheriff’s Office on what led up to the SWAT situation or why they were called to the home.
Officers were eventually able to convince the teen to come outside. No one was reported injured in the incident.
The Citizen has reached out to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for more information and is awaiting a response.
