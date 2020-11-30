COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who shot another man in the shoulder at the Shell gas station on Salem Circle Friday evening.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two men were fighting in the parking lot shortly after 5 p.m. when gunfire was exchanged. Deputies were called to the scene, but when they got there both the suspect and victim were gone.
The 20-year-old victim was later located at his residence. He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The suspect, described as a Black male, left the incident scene in a red Volkswagen, with another individual accompanying him. He was wearing a camouflage hoodie, red undershirt, and black pants with a white strip down the side.
If anyone has information regarding this incident or can identify the suspect and/or vehicle, contact Cpl. Mickey Kitchens at mkitchens@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1515. Information can also be sent to Communications Officer Caitlin Jett at cjett@newtonsheriffga.org.
