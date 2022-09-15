COVINGTON — The identities of a couple who was shot and killed during a custody exchange Sept. 11 have been released by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
Desiree Thomas, 33, and Craig J. Thomas, 29, were shot while dropping off Desiree Thomas’ 15-year-old daughter at the home of the teen’s father on Pebble Lane in western Newton County.
Charged in the shootings is Marquez Smith, 34. He faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony, cruelty to children and parole violation.
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Desiree Thomas and Craig Thomas had gone to the Pebble Lane home at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday to drop off the teen girl. Officials said the girl did not want to stay at her father’s home, and an argument ensued between Smith and the shooting victims. Smith allegedly went inside the home, came out with a handgun, and shot the man and woman inside their car.
Following the shootings, the victims took off in the car but went only a short distance before hitting a mailbox and trash can. Craig Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, and Desiree Thomas died later at the hospital.
The daughter was not injured in the incident.
Smith allegedly took off in a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He later contacted Sheriff Ezell Brown and turned himself in at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.