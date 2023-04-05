NCSO Badge.jpg

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents of a southwest Newton subdivision to provide any outdoor video footage they have that might shed some light on at least two shootings that took place Monday afternoon. The shootings are believed to be related to a drug deal gone bad.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that residents in Mountain View Estates check their outdoor video footage taken between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on April 3 as part of the investigation in the shootings of two Covington men, one of whom died from his wounds. Mountain View Estates is located near Wildcat Creek Estates, the subdivision where one of the shooting victims was found.

