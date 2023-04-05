COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents of a southwest Newton subdivision to provide any outdoor video footage they have that might shed some light on at least two shootings that took place Monday afternoon. The shootings are believed to be related to a drug deal gone bad.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking that residents in Mountain View Estates check their outdoor video footage taken between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on April 3 as part of the investigation in the shootings of two Covington men, one of whom died from his wounds. Mountain View Estates is located near Wildcat Creek Estates, the subdivision where one of the shooting victims was found.
Deputies were called to Piedmont Newton Hospital Monday afternoon in reference to a female who had been dropped off at the emergency room with a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies then learned that another man, 20-year-old Braxton Singleton, had been shot and killed and left inside a car in the Wildcat Creek Estates subdivision.
Deputies responded to the scene where they found Singleton in the passenger seat of his 2009 BMW 750 on Woods Creek Court.
A third gunshot victim who may have also been involved in the incident checked into Gwinnett Medical Center later that day seeking treatment. The Sheriff’s Office is working to determine if he is connected to the shootings in Newton County.
Anyone who has video footage taken on the afternoon of the shootings is asked to contact Investigator Joshua Hicks at 678-625-1455 or email at jhicks@newtonsheriffga.org.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
