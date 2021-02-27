COVINGTON — Fees to dispose of waste at the Newton County Landfill are slated to increase, as well as the cost of access to Newton County convenience centers.
The Solid Waste Management Authority approved the changes at its Feb. 24 meeting. All changes are effective July 1.
Tipping fees at the landfill will go from $40 per ton to $48, while the minimum charge to dispose of waste at the landfill will go from $15 to $30.
“The changes make our prices equal to other landfills around us,” said Solid Waste Manager Kevin Walter. “We have been 25% cheaper than the closest landfill.”
The annual fee to purchase a hangtag for use of the county’s six convenience centers will also increase, from $155 to $165.
The increases are part of a strategic plan the authority adopted through 2026 in order to address anticipated expenses and revenues and to provide solid waste haulers, other major users and the public with predictable pricing for use of the landfill and other county solid waste disposal services.
According to the fee schedule, after the $48 tipping fee takes effect in July, the tipping fee will increase $3 per fiscal year thereafter through June 30, 2026. The hangtag fee will increase $5 per fiscal year on the same schedule.
“The changes in fees are necessary to keep the budget of the landfill balanced,” said Walter. “This will enable us to continue funding the day-to-day operations of the landfill and make improvements necessary to be good stewards of both taxpayer funds and the environment.”
In addition to the landfill on Lower River Road, the Solid Waste Authority operates six convenience centers where residents who purchase a hangtag may dispose of household garbage, bulk waste and recyclables. Up to 10 bags of trash per week are allowed. The convenience centers are located on Adams Circle, Oak Hill Road, Covington Bypass, Ga. Highway 36 in the Stewart Community, Piper Road and Stone Road.
The Solid Waste Athority also vote Feb. 24 to reduce the cost of a hangtag to $75 for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30. The new $165 tags will go on sale June 30.
Residents may purchase hangtags online (https://www.co.newton.ga.us/FormCenter/County-Services-9/Residential-User-Access-Program-50) or in person at the Newton County Historic Courthouse, 1124 Clark St., Covington.
In person purchases are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.