COVINGTON — With so many outstanding submissions to choose from, it was impossible for Newton County School System Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey to pick just one piece of artwork to feature on her official 2020 holiday card. In fact, she couldn’t even pick just two or three. Instead, 31 pictures created by Newton County School System students will be featured on 16 different cards to be mailed to local elected and community officials, superintendents from surrounding school districts, and the many other supporters of Newton County Schools on Fuhrey’s holiday card list. Students at the Newton College & Career Academy provided layout and printing services for the cards.
“This is a tradition that I am so proud to continue,” said Fuhrey. “I’ve received so many compliments since I started featuring student artwork on the holiday cards. In fact, before the holidays get here, people start asking me if they’re going to receive one of the cards again this year. They are quite popular!”
As in previous years, dozens of holiday designs were submitted by NCSS students of all ages and after spending over an hour reviewing the various submissions, Superintendent Fuhrey selected the following students’ designs to be featured on her 2020 holiday cards:
Winners in the Superintendent’s 2020 Holiday Card Art Contest are as follows:
♦ Haylee Matthews, fifth grade, Middle Ridge Elementary
♦ Emma Dykes, fifth grade, Flint Hill Elementary
♦ Karirio Kelsey, sixth grade, Clements Middle
♦ Carley Polston, seventh grade, Indian Creek Middle
♦ Eddarrion Jackson, seventh grade, Cousins Middle
♦ Brielle Henderson, eighth grade, Newton County Theme School
♦ Henry Meller, eighth grade, Newton County Theme School
♦ Cooper Pittman, eighth grade, Newton County Theme School
♦ Hartlee Allen, eighth grade, Newton County Theme School
♦ Angelica Negron-Rivera, eighth grade, Cousins Middle
♦ Jessica Wilson, ninth grade, Eastside High
♦ Jada Ruiz, ninth grade, Alcovy High
♦ Amber Woods, ninth grade, Alcovy High
♦ Grace Bishop, 10th grade, Eastside High
♦ Naomi Higdon, 10th grade, Eastside High
♦ Ava Singleton, 10th grade, Eastside High
♦ Myel White, 10th grade, Eastside High
♦ Mallory Jordan, 10th grade, Eastside High
♦ Carson Suriano, 11th grade, Eastside High
♦ Shelby Sharpe, 11th grade, Eastside High
♦ Akayla Khaleel, 11th grade, Eastside High
♦ Divina Goodman, 11th grade, Alcovy High
♦ Hailey Riviere, 11th grade, Eastside High
♦ Kaitlyn Galloway, 11th grade, Alcovy High
♦ Brie Worton, 11th grade, Eastside High
♦ Kylie Cordell, 12th grade, Eastside High
♦ Charleigh Logue, 12th grade, Eastside High
♦ Lauren Gates, 12th grade, Eastside High
♦ Mallory Glaze, 12th grade, Eastside High
♦ Antonio Lopez, 12th grade, Alcovy High
♦ Aeryn Barrentine, 12th grade, Alcovy High
“I am so proud to have our students’ artwork on my cards,” said Fuhrey. “We have some very talented artists in our school system and featuring their creations on my cards is one way I can showcase that talent with others in our community. The pictures are absolutely beautiful and I want to thank each and every one of these students for taking the time to create artwork for my cards.”
