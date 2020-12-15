COVINGTON — Newton County schools will release students early on Friday, Dec. 18, for a teacher work day. Students in both virtual and in-person learning will be released as follows.
Elementary and Theme School students will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m.; high school students will be released at 12:15 p.m.; and middle school students will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m.
Lunch will be served at schools before in-person students are dismissed, and all students who ride school buses home in the afternoon will be transported to their normal bus stops.
School will reconvene after the holiday break on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. During the first four days after the holiday break, schools will revert to a virtual learning model (Jan. 5-8, 2021). The following week, on Monday, Jan. 11, in-person students will report back to the school buildings for instruction.
