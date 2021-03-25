COVINGTON — Newton County public school students will have two options for instruction for the 2021-2022 school year, the school system announced last week.
Chief Academic Offficer Benjamin Roundtree announced in a video presentation that students in grades pre-K through 12 will be able to attend classes in person. The other instructional option will be virtual for students grades 3-12. Students who choose virtual instruction will be self-paced with teacher support.
Roundtree said that in-person instruction for all students is the goal, but school system officials understand that not all families will feel comfortable with that option.
Roundtree said that students who select the virtual option should possess certain characteristics in order to be successful — be independent and organized, have good reading and comprehension skills, have excellent time management skills and be disciplined. Roundtree stressed that being disciplined extends beyond good behavior and includes a commitment to completing assignments and participating in classes.
Families of students who choose the virtual option will be required to commit to quarterly teacher conferences, ensure that students meet attendance requirements, act as a coach for their students and supervise and monitor student progress.
For grades 3-5, teachers will create instructional modules following district curriculum guidelines. Students in grades 6-12 will have a prepackaged curriculum with access to a certified teacher.
Devices will be provided for all virtual students, but families must provide reliable internet access.
Those who select virtual instruction should complete an online application packet April 19 - April 30. Students must enroll in the school of their attendance zone. Students new to the school system must also complete a registration packet.
Families who apply for online instruction will receive an acceptance notification via email on May 14.
