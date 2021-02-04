COVINGTON — Newton County will back $16.1 million in bonds to buy land and install infrastructure near Stanton Springs for future economic development, even though the board previously rejected a request to guarantee the bonds.
Commissioners denied the bond proposal 4-1 in November when Serra Hall, vice president of project development for the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, first presented the project, known as Stanton Grove. The vote at Tuesday night’s BOC meeting was unanimous.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards said there were several factors that led him to change his mind. Edwards said he was initially concerned that development of the 335-acre Stanton Grove would compete with future development at Stanton Springs. “I no longer have that concern,” said Edwards, although he said he could not elaborate.
Edwards said he is also no longer concerned about the financial obligation created by the bond debt, and he feels “very, very confident” that there will be a development prospect for Stanton Grove in the near future.
Under two companion intergovernmental contracts approved Tuesday by the BOC, the Industrial Development Authority will make the bond payments as long as it has at least $100,000 in assets. If the IDA becomes unable to make the payments, the county and the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority will each pay 50% of the bond debt. The land would then become the property of the county.
“The exposure on the bonds is cut in half for the Citizens of Newton County with the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority coming on board,” said Edwards. “That was a vote of confidence for me to see them so willingly come on board.”
Under the terms of the agreement with the IDA, water and sewer service to the site will be provided by the Water and Sewerage Authority.
County Manager Lloyd Kerr said the IDA currently has sufficient assets to make the bond payments for six years.
“Then beyond that they would use proceeds from the sale of the land in Stanton Grove to fund the repayment of that debt,” Kerr said.
Stanton Grove, located at I-20 exit 101 across U.S. Highway 278 from Stanton Springs, is owned by Sovereign Partners in Conyers.
When first proposing the project in November, Hall told commissioners development at Stanton Grove would strengthen the county’s industrial development assets.
“We feel that the timing and atmosphere are right to do what we do in Newton County, and take it to the next level and build a product that looks and becomes that sister and complementary site that we have in Stanton Springs,” said Hall.
