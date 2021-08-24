COVINGTON — Newton County is looking to hire a consultant to oversee how federal funds from the American Recovery Plan Act are spent in the county.
In a presentation Aug. 17 to members of the Board of Commissioners, County Manager Lloyd Kerr said the county expects to receive a total of $21,704,962 from ARPA. Half of that sum — $10,852,481 — was received on May 20 and the second half is anticipated on May 20, 2022.
Kerr said the county is proceeding with caution in disbursing the funds because federal guidelines have not yet been solidified. Any funds the county spends outside the final guidelines will have to be repaid, he said.
Kerr said a request for proposals will be developed over the next 30 days outlining the scope of work for the consultant. Among the consultant’s responsibilities will be conducting a community needs assessment; developing a project list; developing eligibility criteria; and developing a projects budget. Once the chosen consultant has a plan in place, it would be presented to the BOC for adoption. The consultant would be expected to administer the program to completion.
Kerr noted that the county currently does not have the personnel to carry out a project of this scope. He said the consulting fees would be paid from the ARPA funds as part of administrative costs allowed under the current guidelines.
In response to comments by District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson about getting funding to residents as quickly as possible, Kerr said the consultant would meet with community residents to learn where the greatest needs lie.
“Some people need food, some people need help with their rent, and some people need job training,” said Kerr. “… There are a lot of good things we can do with this money.”
In order to expedite getting funds to citizens in need, Kerr said the county might want to work with a consultant to aid businesses and infrastructure and with an organization such as United Way or the Salvation Army to handle human services.
Although final federal guidelines are not yet in place, Kerr said some areas of funding — all related to COVID-19 — have been identified. They include COVID-19 vaccination programs; testing, monitoring and contact tracing; supporting isolation and quarantine; paid sick, family and medical leave to public employees related to COVID-19 compliance; emergency medical response expenses; communication efforts related to COVID-19 vaccination programs and public health orders; purchase of PPE and disinfection of public areas and facilities; prevention and mitigation in congregate living facilities; ventilation improvements in congregate settings, public health facilities or other public facilities; capital investments or adaptations to public facilities such as hospitals or health clinics; enhancement of behavioral and mental health services; addressing disparities in public health outcomes; support for public health workers, food assistance; rent, mortgate or utility assistance; counseling and legal aid to prevent eviction or homelessness; internet acces or digital literacy assistance; job training related to a worker’s occupation or level of training impacted by COVID-19; assistance to small businesses and non profits; premium pay to essential workers; aid to impacted industries; rehiring of employees; water pollution control; and stormwater runoff control.
Areas where the ARPA funds cannot be used include legal settlements, tax reductions, matching funds for non-federal dollars, economic or workforce development, general infrastructure, and debt service.
