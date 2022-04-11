COVINGTON — Newton County Parks & Recreation is getting ready for warmer weather and increased activity at local parks by resurfacing and restriping basketball and tennis courts at county parks.
Dwayne Mask, department director, told the Board of Commissioners last week that the work will be done by A Better Court LLC at a cost of $84,900. The funding will come from 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax collections.
Commissioners approved the project unanimously.
Resurfacing and striping will be done at Beaver Park in Mansfield, City Pond Park in Covington, Denny Dobbs Park on Ga. Highway 212, Mary Louise Fowler Park in Covington and Trailblazer Park in Covington.
Mask said pickleball striping will be added to the tennis court at Beaver Park at the request of residents.
“We will be resurfacing all the tennis and basketball courts throughout the county,” said Mask. “They will come in and fill all the cracks, reseal the courts and repaint and restripe them.”
In addition to improvements to the courts, commissioners approved an expenditure of $750,000 in SPLOST funding to complete Phase 1 of the skate park at Denny Dobbs Park. The work will be done by Grindline Skateparks Inc.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.