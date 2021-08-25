COVINGTON — Newton County will enter into contract negotiations with attorney Megan Martin to become the county’s in-house legal advisor. The Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday night to negotiate a six-month contract with Martin, which would place her contract renewal date in line with the renewals for county clerk and county manager.
Commissioners voted 3-2 on the six-month contract, with District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards and District 2 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan preferring a longer contract term. Commissioners voted following a closed session of more than two hours. Martin was reportedly one of two final candidates for the job. The county has not yet identified the other candidate or candidates.
The vote comes a year after Chairman Marcello Banes called for the county to move to an in-house attorney in an effort to reduce legal spending. Commissioners voted in December 2020 to transition to an in-house attorney, although no timetable for the move was established at that time.
Martin currently provides legal services for the county under contract with the firm of Jarrard & Davis. Martin has represented the county since 2016, working to disentangle the county from a contentious years-long lawsuit involving the county landfill and other legal issues involving a failed reservoir project and more. At the same time she has advised the county on ways to reduce legal spending.
According to Finance Director Brittany White, the county budgeted $600,000 for legal services in fiscal year 2022. That figure does not include legal expenses for the offices of constitutional officers. White said the county did not budget specifically for an in-house attorney this year because it was not clear when the change would be made. Once negotiations are finalized with Martin, White said she will present a budget amendment to the commissioners as needed.
Commissioners’ December 2020 vote was actually the second time the board signaled it would move to an in-house attorney. The first time was in 2015 when the county cut ties with long-time county attorney Tommy Craig. The board had been under intense public pressure for months to make changes to legal services due to fees from Craig that had topped $1 million for each of the two previous years.
Check back for updates on this story as more information becomes available.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
