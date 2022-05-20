COVINGTON — Newton Trails took a big leap forward toward its goal of renovating the old railroad trestle bridge over the Alcovy River along the Cricket Frog Trail, thanks to a fund-raiser held May 14 at Lockwood Mansion.
The trestle, which bisects the trail, is the key element in connecting two portions of the trail — the section that runs from Covington southeastward to the bridge and the section that runs from the bridge, through downtown Mansfield, and ends at Zeigler Road.
Newton Trails board member John Keck said the cost to renovate the trestle, which was built in the 1890s, is estimated at $613,000. Funds are also needed to add restrooms, parking and benches along the trail.
The organization’s fund-raiser — the first of its kind — drew nearly 450 people who support completion of the trail.
“The night was a tremendous success,” Keck said. “Our expectations were to host around 150-200 patrons, but with months of intense work and developing interest in the trails and this event, 449 people ended up attending. It far and away exceeded our expectations.”
Attendees were invited to sip and stroll the expansive grounds of the home, while listening to live music and dining on hor d’oeuvres. In addition to ticket sales, the organization raised funds through live and silent auctions.
The Cricket Frog Trail is a multi-use trail that when finished will run from Porterdale, through Covington, rural Newton County, and Mansfield, ending in Newborn along the old Central of Georgia Railway right of way. About 14 miles of the trail has been paved so far. Some sections are gravel and suitable for walking.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
