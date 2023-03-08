...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
easterly at 5 to 15 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
COVINGTON – Newton Trails will host a fundraising event in May at Legion Field in Covington to build support to continue connecting people and places along the trails.
Proceeds will help complete projects such as opening the Alcovy River Bridge on the Cricket Frog Trail, connecting the Cricket Frog and Eastside trails, extending the Cricket Frog Trail to Newborn, adding trail amenities, building parking lots and trailheads, and maintaining current trails.
Attendees at the Saturday, May 6 event will enjoy an evening with friends, fun, and food. There will be music along with cocktails and a dinner catered by the Village Grill. There will be silent and live auctions as well as other opportunities to provide support.
The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. Legion Field is located at 3173 Mill St NE, Covington, GA 30014.
Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance, there will be no sales at the door. Visit https://bit.ly/NewtonTrailsEvent to purchase tickets, make an advance donation or become an event sponsor.
Newton Trails Inc. is a non-governmental, all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its work is dedicated to creating vibrant, healthy, prosperous communities connected to one another and to nature via a system of greenway trails which provide recreation and transportation, conserve natural resources, and support economic development.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
