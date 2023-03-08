COVINGTON – Newton Trails will host a fundraising event in May at Legion Field in Covington to build support to continue connecting people and places along the trails.

Proceeds will help complete projects such as opening the Alcovy River Bridge on the Cricket Frog Trail, connecting the Cricket Frog and Eastside trails, extending the Cricket Frog Trail to Newborn, adding trail amenities, building parking lots and trailheads, and maintaining current trails.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos