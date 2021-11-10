COVINGTON – GivingTuesday is right around the corner, and Newton Trails Inc. is hoping the spirit of generosity associated with that day will include the Cricket Frog Trail.
Newton Trails is partnering with GAgives to launch its annual fund-raising campaign in support of the Cricket Frog Trail.
Led by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, GAgives annually works to leverage the enthusiasm associated with GivingTuesday to raise funds for worthy non-for-profit organizations in Georgia. Since its founding in 2012, GAgives has rallied 284,000 individual contributions and raised more than $41.5 million for nonprofit organizations doing good work in communities across the state.
Those interested in supporting completion and maintenance of the Cricket Frog Trail can donate to Newton Trails through the GAgives website (gagives.org/giving-events/ga19) or directly at newtontrails.org/donations.
The Cricket Frog Trail is a multi-use trail that when finished will run from Porterdale, through Covington, rural Newton County, and Mansfield, ending in Newborn along the old Central of Georgia Railway right of way. By the end of 2021, about 14 miles will have been paved. A key need for completion of the trail is the renovation of the Alcovy River Bridge.
Newton Trails’ partnership with GAgives marks the launch of Newton Trails’ annual fund-raising campaign. Over the several months following GivingTuesday, Newton Trails hopes to raise $25,000. That money will be used to cover expenses related to the renovation of the Alcovy River Bridge and for trail maintenance equipment, tools, and similar items.
