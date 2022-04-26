COVINGTON — Newton Trails is hosting a fundraising event at The Lockwood Mansion at 2129 East St., Covington, on May 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. All proceeds will support Newton Trails’ efforts to expand and improve multi-use recreational trails in Newton County.
Attendees at the event will enjoy the mansion grounds and be served heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and beverages. They will be able to stroll the property with the resident swans while chatting with friends and fellow trail supporters, listening to music, and bidding on silent auction items. The event will be held rain or shine.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and prior to May 7; there will be no sales at the door. Tickets may be purchased through eventbrite.com. In that site search for “Lockwood Mansion” and the event will pop up. Or visit Newton Trails on Facebook and you will find a link to the proper Eventbrite page. Or contact info@newtontrails.org.
Priority projects for Newton Trails include rebuilding and opening the Alcovy River Bridge and improving parking and other amenities along the Cricket Frog Trail as well as connecting the Cricket Frog to the Yellow River, Eastside, Oxford, and other Newton County trails.
The longer-term vision includes extending Newton County’s trail system to Porterdale, Newborn, Almon, and elsewhere within the county, making a connection to the trail system in Rockdale County and thus the greater Atlanta trail network, and perhaps someday extending the Cricket Frog Trail to Shady Dale.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
