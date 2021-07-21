COVINGTON — Newton County officials made a number of revisions to the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget in order to preserve a planned average 4.5% pay increase for all county employees.
Finance Director Brittany White and County Manager Lloyd Kerr presented the revisions to the Board of Commissioners at a called meeting Tuesday night. Commissioners asked for the revisions in June after expressing concern about the amount of the pay increase, which totals $384,000 for the year.
Kerr outlined a number of reductions in the budget, along with some previously unbudgeted expenses. The end result was an overall $500,000 reduction in the general fund budget, bringing the total to $77,628,142, a 1.4% increase over fiscal year 2021.
The biggest change to the proposed budget was transferring the debt service on the ABM Building Solutions contract to the 2017 SPLOST debt retirement fund. The ABM debt service totals slightly more than $1 million per year. The county contracted with ABM in 2016 to implement energy and facility improvement projects in several county facilities designed to provide $13.7 million in energy savings over 15 years.
Kerr also said the county could achieve $379,000 in savings by delaying new hires that were budgeted for July 1 to Jan. 1.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
At the same time that Kerr found ways to trim the fiscal year 2022 budget, additional expenses were also encountered. Among the largest was overtime for the Fire Department, which had been overlooked in the Fire Department’s initial budget, and $106,000 in the contract cost for medical services at the Newton County Detention Center.
The net result of the revisions was a $500,000 reduction in the general fund budget.
Following the budget presentation, the BOC held a public hearing on the budget. Resident Larry McSwain was the only citizen who spoke. He noted growth in the county’s budget exceeds growth in both the tax digest and the county’s population. He also noted that the county’s tax base is 66% residential, which does not typically generate enough property taxes to pay for services provided by the county. He cautioned against providing tax incentives to businesses and industries looking to locate in the county.
The next budget public hearing is set for Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m., at the Newton County Historic Courthouse. The BOC is expected to vote on the budget at its regular meeting, which will follow the public hearing at 7 p.m.
Rockdale County Public Schools officials cut the ribbon on a new Central Office campus Tuesday, July 20, bringing to fruition a project that weathered a number of challenges, not the least of which was a worldwide pandemic. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.