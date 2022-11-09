COVINGTON — A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum gained approval by Newton County voters Tuesday. With 22 of 22 precincts reporting, the “yes” votes totaled 54.65% compared to 45.35% for the “no” votes.
The sales tax is expected to generate about $108 million over the six-year collection period, with 78%, or $84 million, going to projects earmarked by the Board of Commissioners and the remaining 22% to be allocated among the six cities for city-specific projects.
Tax collections will begin July 1, 2023, immediately following the expiration of 2017 SPLOST collections.
The sales tax will be distributed as follows:
♦ 73.07%, or $17,361,800 to Covington;
♦ 11.88%, or $2,823,496 to Oxford;
♦ 9.26%, or $2,200,818 to Porterdale;
♦ 3.48%, or $826,990.56 to Newborn;
♦ 2.28%, or $540,730.08 to Mansfield; and
♦ 0.03%, or $6,106.32 to Social Circle.
The county’s project list and estimated allocations are as follows:
♦ Administration Building Reutilization — $2,344,000
♦ Brown Bridge Widening — $12,000,000
♦ Centralized Storage and Maintenance Facility — $1,900,000
♦ General Government Fleet Replacement — $2,835,600
♦ Highway 278 Community Improvement District — $1,000,000
♦ Animal Services Expansion ‐ Phase II — $1,075,000
♦ Fire Services County Wide Improvements — $4,895,000
♦ Public Safety Fleet Replacement — $9,541,000
♦ County-wide Park Improvements — $3,500,000
♦ Library Improvements — $900,000
♦ Nelson Heights Improvements — $1,000,000
♦ Newton Trails — $1,000,000
♦ R.L. Cousins Community Center — $8,000,000
♦ Senior Services Enrichment Center — $4,536,960
♦ Washington Street — $1,000,000
♦ Westside Community Park — $3,402,720
♦ Southside Park — $2,268,480
♦ District 5 Park — $1,000,000
♦ Community Waterpark — $5,671,200
Total — Newton County — $ 84,240,000
The city of Covington plans to use its funds for road, street and bridge projects.
Oxford projects include water and sewer capital improvements estimated to cost $1.5 million; roads, streets, bridges, sidewalks and related projects at $675,000; parks and recreation at $398,496; and public safety facilities, vehicles and equipment at $250,000.
Porterdale projects include public works vehicles and equipment at an estimated cost of $162,000; public safety vehicles at $240,000; public facilities improvements for City Hall and/or public works at $818,818; public safety communication and information technology at $80,000; public works water and sewer projects at $500,000; and road, street and bridge projects at $400,000.
Newborn’s project list includes road, street and bridge projects at an estimated cost of $371,146; public facilities at $248,097; parks and recreation at $165,398; and library at $41,350.
Mansfield projects include road, street and bridge improvements at an estimated cost of $540,730.
The city of Social Circle intends to use all of its $6,106 SPLOST collections to fund transportation improvements.
