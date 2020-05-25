COVINGTON — A senior year abbreviated by the coronavirus pandemic culminated Saturday with virtual graduation ceremonies shown on the Newton County School System’s YouTube channel.
Each school’s video opens with aerial footage of the high school building and grounds, followed by a symbolic processional. As “Pomp and Circumstance” plays, the students’ names scroll across the screen, superimposed over the senior portraits of the Class of 2020. Each school’s video includes remarks from senior class and student body presidents, the school principlal, Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey, and the traditional speeches from the valedictorians and salutatorians. As of Monday morning the virtual ceremonies had been viewed by more than 16,000 people. All virtual ceremonies are available at NCSS YouTube.
In her comments to the graduating seniors, Fuhrey likened the lives they are building to the creation of a masterpiece.
“As you prepare to leave the Newton County School System, you will continue to work on your masterpiece, the one you started the day you were born,” said Fuhrey. “… But now as you venture out on your own, you will be in charge of preparing your masterpiece. It will begin to reflect the experiences and journeys that you have undertaken on your own.
“Be kind to yourself when you fail; failure builds character and is the mother of invention,” Fuhrey added. “Work hard every day; face your challenges and obstacles head on; have fun; be good to people; and stay focused on your individual masterpiece as this work will tell the story of your life.”
The school system is also planning in-person graduation ceremonies on Aug. 1 at times to be announced at a later date. If the August commencement ceremonies cannot be held due to continued health concerns, the schools will hold ceremonies on Dec. 19 at the individual schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.