COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget Tuesday night. The general fund budget of $75.4 million is a 5.1 percent increase over the fiscal year 2020 revised budget.
County Manager Lloyd Kerr said the budget is based on an 8% increase in the county’s tax digest. He said the millage rate is not expected to increase over the current 13.43 mills. However, residents whose property values have increased will see a tax increase.
Kerr outlined some key increases in the general fund budget including:
• $1.6 million for step increases for employees
• A $617,000 increase in health insurance premiums
• $2.3 million for new positions; 20 of those positions are in Fire Services to man two new stations and to increase command staff.
• $372,000 that will be placed in the county’s contingency fund
• $370,000 for new vehicles for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office
• $545,760 for local matching funds associated with $1.3 million the county expects to receive in local, state and federal grants
• $135,000 to upgrade the county’s information system to improve data security
“During the budget process we did have an opportunity for all department heads as well as elected officials and constitutional officers to present their budgets before the board,” said Kerr. “All departments began with a zero-based budget in funding, and if there were any increase sin their departments, they did provide justification for those increases.”
Another public hearing on the budget will be held Tuesday, June 23, 5 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse. Afterwards, the Board of Commissioners is scheduled to approve the budget at a special called meeting at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.