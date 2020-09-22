COVINGTON — Newton County SAT test-takers posted mixed results in 2020. While state and national test-takers posted decreases across the board, Newton County students posted a 3-point gain in Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing and maintained their 479 average score in math. As a result, the district’s composite score increased by 3 points.
Eastside High School scores bested the state and nation in every category. Alcovy High School maintained its average score on the Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing but did see a slight dip in math, which caused its overall score to decrease slightly. Newton High, meanwhile, posted a 4-point gain in the Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing and maintained its average score in mathematics, resulting in an improved composite score this year.
The SAT is a national college entrance exam some colleges and universities utilize to measure critical thinking skills students need for academic success in college. The SAT assesses how well students analyze and solve problems. It is typically taken by high school juniors and seniors.
“I am very proud of the commitment and dedication of all of our teachers, students, and leaders,” said Newton County School Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. “This year has been a struggle but our students still increased a three-point gain on their composite SAT score, and of course I definitely want to recognize the students and staff at Eastside High School for surpassing the state and the nation this year. What a fantastic accomplishment!”
Fuhrey added, “Our staff works hard to equip our students to be well-rounded and prepared for the future; therefore, we are reviewing our results to identify areas where we might make curricular and instructional adjustments to strengthen our students’ academic experiences. These results, coupled with the PSAT, ACT, and Iowa results, help us to plan strategically as early as kindergarten.”
For more information on Newton County’s 2020 SAT results, contact Dr. Allison Jordan, Director of Testing for Newton County Schools, at jordan.allison@newton.k12.ga.us.
2020 SAT Results
GROUP
2020 #TEST TAKERS
2020 EVIDENCED-BASED
READING AND WRITING
2020 MATH
2020 COMPOSITE
Alcovy High
185
503
471
974
Eastside High
136
548
528
1076
Newton High
203
498
454
953
NCSS
524
513
479
992
Georgia
64,047
532
511
1043
USA
1,849,197
520
510
1030
