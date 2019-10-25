CONYERS - No children were on board a Rockdale County school bus involved in a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Honey Creek Road and Ga. Highway 20 Friday morning.
According to Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies, a pickup truck was attempting to turn left onto Honey Creek Road from Hwy. 20 South when it was struck by a passenger car traveling north on Hwy. 20. The impact lifted the back end of the truck and spun it around onto the front of the school bus, which was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection.
The driver and passenger in the car and the truck driver were injured. The extent of their injuries is not known at the time. There were no children on the school bus at the time, and the bus driver was not injured.
Traffic was redirected around the intersection for several hours until the Georgia State Patrol could arrive to conduct the accident investigation.