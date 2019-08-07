CONYERS — A Rockdale County school bus with no children on board was involved in an accident Wednesday morning. It happened at Ga. Highway 138 at the U.S. Interstate 20 westbound entrance ramp.
According to police, there were no kids on the bus. The bus collided with an individual car. The driver of the car, a Hyundai, was said to have a minor head injury and was transported to a local hospital. The bus driver was also taken to the hospital to be examined and released.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.