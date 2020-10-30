CONYERS — COVID-19 has claimed another local tradition. The Conyers Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, has been canceled due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As we continue to monitor coronavirus cases at the local level, we made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s parade,” said Director of Public Relations and Tourism Jennifer Edwards. “There’s really no way to safely hold the parade and adhere to CDC guidelines based on the information we have today. Since our school system is participating in virtual learning this semester and a large number of our parade entries and spectators are comprised of school-age children, we decided this was in the best interest of all involved.”
While the parade won’t take place, the city will be hosting the ice skating rink in the Randy S. Mills Pavilion for the 21sth year. The rink, which will be located at 949 S. Main St., will open on Nov. 20.
Due to the pandemic and its effects, days and hours of operation for the ice rink are still being determined. Masks are encouraged, but not required for ice skating. The rink will remain open through Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Days and hours of operation will be updated on the Ice Days website at icedays.com.
The popular Olde Town Christmas Party is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with free activities for children in the streets of the business district of Olde Town Conyers. Activities include marshmallow roasting, socially-distanced visits and photos with Santa, train rides, live music, refreshments, crafts and more. Hand sanitizing stations and safety protocols will be in place and social distancing will be encouraged. If CDC guidelines change or public health conditions warrant cancelation of the event, notification will be issued via the city’s website and social media channels.
“We had a safe and successful Olde Town Fall Festival and feel we can safely hold the Christmas party as guests are able to move about, it’s for a shorter time period, and guests will not congregate as they would at the parade,” said Edwards. “We’re hopeful for a bigger and better Christmas season, complete with a parade, in 2021.”
