CONYERS — The Conyers City Council has decided to cancel this year’s Red, White and Boom! event that had been planned for July 3.
Council members agreed last week that there is too much uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic to host the large outdoor festival and fireworks display in Olde Town this year.
Councilwoman Blair Barksdale said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” and in an effort to conserve resources. “We felt it was in the best interest this year to cancel it and save the resources,” she said.
Mayor Vince Evans said the “decision not to put on the event was pretty easy … it was just way too early to take that chance.”
The council had decided in April to go ahead with the fireworks display in celebration of Independence Day; however, since then the city has had to come to grips with declining revenues related to COVID-19. The city’s fiscal year 2021 budget eliminates pay increases for employees and implements a hiring freeze, among other measures.
Councilman Cleveland Stroud said he couldn’t justify “throwing money up in the air” when the city can’t hire employees. “It doesn’t pass the smell test to me,” he said.
