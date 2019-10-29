CONYERS - Conyers will not be closing certain residential streets Thursday evening for Halloween trick-or-treating this year, and the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Trunk or Treat celebration Oct. 31.
"In recent years, the Conyers Police Department closed off portions of Main Street and College Avenue for several hours due to the volume of people who would trick-or-treat in the area," said Conyers Public Relations and Tourism Director Jennifer Edwards. "Over the last couple of years, police have observed that the number of households in the area has declined in terms of participation in handing out candy. As it’s not entirely fair to the number of residents participating in contrast to the high volume of people who don’t necessarily live in the area but trick-or-treat there, a decision was made to not close the streets."
Those planning to trick-or-treat in Olde Town Conyers on Halloween are asked to drive with caution and be respectful of residents’ lawns and roadways by not littering and walking on sidewalks and driveways.
Trunk or Treat
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office will host Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Sheriff’s Office, 911 Chambers Drive in Conyers.
There will be fun, candy and games for trick-or-treaters, along with prizes for Best Costume and Best Decorated Vehicles.
Registration is required for all businesses and organizations interested in entering a vehicle. Contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 404-353-4844 or 470-503-4342.