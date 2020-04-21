COVINGTON — With Gov. Brian Kemp's announcement Monday that restaurants can reopen for dining in on April 27, a resolution passed by the Covington City Council on April 13 allowing restaurants to sell beer, wine, or distilled spirits (liquor) with food sales for off-premise consumption will no longer be in effect, according to Mayor Steve Horton.
Kemp announced that restaurant dining rooms can open April 27, but bars, nightclubs and entertainment operations will remain closed for the time being.
Businesses that are reopening will be subject to social distancing standards, screening workers for fever, and use of masks and gloves when appropriate. Businesses will have to follow the guidelines or the state will take action, according to Kemp.
The council approved the resolution after several restaurant owners pleaded on April 13 to be allowed to sell distilled spirits with food sales for off-premise consumption, stating that they might have to close otherwise.
Angie Beszborn, one of the owners of Mystic Grill, said they are having to do whatever they can to stay open.
"By the state's definition, a liquor store is essential," Beszborn continued. "So we're just trying to figure out if we can become a liquor store. We're not asking to sell a bottle of liquor out the door. We already have beer and wine, which is not selling. People do want cocktails or house mix margaritas that we have. It is something we can offer that they can't pick up at the grocery store. It is one of the things that could potentially help us a lot. We can't live off 10% of what we used to bring in and stay open very long. We don't know how long it's going to last.
"We have to sell a lot of food in order to make money," she added. "You can sell a small amount of alcohol and make money. While our quantities of food sales are down, it would be very beneficial to be able to sell cocktails with the food. We're begging for help and I think this could be something that could help us."
The council unanimously approved the resolution to allow the sale of beer, wine, and distilled spirits with food for off-premise consumption.
But at the Covington City Council teleconference meeting Monday night, Horton said Kemp's announcement that restaurants can open for dine-in means the resolution passed by the council goes away.
"The governor commented today about restaurants having some opening capabilities starting Monday (April 27)," said Horton. "In keeping with that, for the record I'll say that the current resolution that the city has in place that allows on-premise licensees to sell unopened alcohol with to-go carryout orders, that resolution is going to go away Monday whenever restaurants are allowed to open."
