COVINGTON — The singing might sound a little sweeter this year and the preaching a little more fervent as the saints again gather under the famous tabernacle at Salem Campground to give God thanks for bringing them — and the nation’s longest running camp meeting — through a world-wide pandemic.
“The summer of 2020 was one that we would like to forget, full of isolation and cancellation,” Salem Campground board of directors member Darrell Huckaby said. “This year most are eager for a return to normalcy, and the directors of Salem Campground are looking forward to helping make that happen. Camp meeting, which had taken place at the facility on Salem Road in Covington every summer since 1828, except two years during the War Between the States, did not take place last year except through virtual online services.”
But 2021, will find the grounds of Salem, located at at 3940 Salem Road in Covington, again filled with families from all denominations, many of whom have attended Salem Camp Meeting all their lives worshipping, celebrating and fellowshipping together in person for eight days in July.
The 193rd Annual Salem Camp Meeting begins Friday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m. and continues through July 16, with services each evening at 7:30, and each morning at 11, except for Saturday. Classes and activities will be held each day, beginning with Morning Watch at 7:30 a.m. each weekday, which is a short devotional period. Bible classes for all ages are held at 9:30 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, adjacent to the campground. Home-cooked meals will be served at noon and supper time at the historic Salem Hotel. The public is invited and can make reservations for any meal by calling 770-786-6841. Individuals are welcome as are groups, with advance notice.
“We hated to miss last summer, we sure did,” said Salem Campground board of directors Chairman Roland Vaughn. “But we had no choice under the circumstances. A group of folks made sure that we had some sort of service each night online to kind of keep our ministry going, but this year we will be back to normal as much as possible with in-person services, classes, meals at the hotel and the real Salem experience.”
John Howington and Joshua Swaney, who have a catering business serving Hollywood movie and TV show production companies from their food truck, have contracted with Salem to provide meals for camp meeting and other events. Family-style meals will be available to the public before every service. In addition, Keri Hampton, who has grown up at the campground, has taken over management of the hotel and all hospitality. Meal pricing and all other information on this year’s camp meeting is available by visiting www.salemcampmeeting.org.
Not being together last summer was difficult for many people who have gathered for years together at Salem.
“I can tell you, it was very painful for those of us who love Salem Camp Meeting to be unable to attend the 2020 camp meeting when it was cancelled due to COVID-19,” pianist and Salem Campground board of directors member Alice Walker said. “We did have an effective Zoom conference with several Zoom services in 2020… We rejoice that we have been able to retain the same excellent preachers we would have had all week in 2020. The Rev. Dr. Don Martin and the Rev. Steven Barnes will alternate as usual this year.”
Walker and her twin sister, Becky Ramsey, who for many years have provided music will again play the traditional twin grand pianos for all services.
“Salem has a long-standing reputation for great music and for bringing in outstanding preachers, and this year will be no different,” Huckaby said. “The pastors for the week will both be familiar to local residents.”
The Rev. Don Martin served 44 years in the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, many of those years at Covington First United Methodist, as well as Alpharetta First Methodist and churches in Clermont, Rome and Augusta. Martin is a graduate of Emory University, Mercer University and the University of Chicago. He will preach Friday, Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings and at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
The Rev. Steven Barnes, who has been serving as the interim pastor at Oconee Presbyterian Church in Watkinsville since March 2020, previously served First Presbyterian Church in Covington. A Texas native, Barnes has served the Presbyterian Church in a number of roles for 20 years in Texas, North Carolina and Georgia. He will preach Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings and at 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Huckaby said Big Sunday, which will be on July 11, is traditionally the highest attended service of the week. The guest preacher that day will be Dr. Byron Thomas, the newly appointed district superintendent of the Central South District of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church.
“We will have excellent choirs and soloists throughout the week,” Walker said. “The service schedule is the same, except there will be no Saturday morning service due to the Salem Wide World of Sports.”
Throughout the week, music director Tom Roberts, a familiar figure to Salem attendees, will lead the congregational singing of the great old hymns of the church. Services are held in the open-air tabernacle built in the mid-19th century. Many families attending Salem each year stay at the campground. Everyone is invited to the Salem Tour of Tents on Saturday, July 10, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Huckaby said he kind of “married into the tenting on the grounds portion of the Salem experience.” The local author has attended Salem Camp Meeting every year of his life, but says he only started “camping” at Salem when he met his wife, Lisa.
“Salem is so much about tradition,” he said. “We see the same people every year, and it may be the only time we see them. We watch families grow and children grow up one week a year, year after year. Salem is fertile ground for romance. I know many couples — young and old — who met their respective spouses at Salem. My son Jackson met his wife Brittney at camp meeting. Salem has meant so much to them that when he was ready to propose he carved, ‘Will you marry me?’ into one of his favorite trees on the campground and led her down to sit on a bench underneath until she noticed the carving. Now they will be bringing their son, Walker Lee Huckaby, to his first Salem.”
While there will be many happy reunions this year at camp meeting, there will be one man whose absence will be felt by generations.
“We will miss Sam Ramsey this year and every year,” Huckaby said. “Sam was Mr. Salem. Nobody worked harder year ‘round to keep Salem going, and nobody had a bigger heart for the ministry. I went to work for Sam, moving furniture (at his furniture store) when I was 12 years old. We stayed close friends forever. No one person will replace him, and we are all scrambling to make sure the hundreds of little things Sam took care of get done. We are lucky to still have his wife, Becky, who is picking up the slack for us.”
Ramsey, who passed away last August, was the former mayor of Covington, a businessman, chairman of the Salem Board and devoted much of his time and energy into making sure Salem Camp Meeting thrived each year. Huckaby said his physical presence will be greatly missed, but that members of the board are determined to carry on the legacy he helped build.
“It is a pleasure for me to talk about Salem Camp Meeting because I know personally how much the experience has meant in my life,” Becky Ramsey said. “I did not grow up with the tradition of attending a camp meeting. However, when I first came to a worship service at Salem Camp Meeting with my family, I was hooked.”
She also met the man she would marry at that service and said Mr. Ramsey’s “enthusiasm was overflowing.” After the couple married, their work together planning for the annual Salem Camp Meeting became a shared year-long project as they handled details on publicity, music and worship.
“At my first worship experience at Salem, I could feel the friendly welcome of the worshippers, and I was surrounded by Christian love and inclusiveness,” Mrs. Ramsey said. “The hearty singing of gospel songs and the heartfelt prayers of the people touched me and warmed my heart.”
She said that first year at Salem led to 50 years of attendance as she has returned each year to be revived and refreshed. It has also been special for her to join her twin sister in presenting music for the worship services each year. She said the historic tabernacle with its huge oak timbers still bearing the axe cuts made by early settlers offers a unique place of worship.
“As I sat in the sacred worship space, I could connect with the generations of faithful Christians who have gathered there since 1828,” Mrs. Ramsey added. “…Candlelight Holy Communion, which closes out the week, is a reverent and poignant way to leave our spiritual mountain top experience at Salem and return to serve Jesus in the real world.”
