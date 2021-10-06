Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded for 'simple' yet 'ingenious' discovery

Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...

Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a

* Flood Warning for
the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* From late Wednesday night to late Friday evening.
* At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 4.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
Thursday morning to a crest of 15.4 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon.
* Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...

Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.

Oconee River near Penfield affecting Greene, Oconee and Clarke
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* From this evening to Friday morning.
* At 1:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late tomorrow
morning and continue to rise to 13.3 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late tonight.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through early Thursday morning. Widespread additional
rainfall totals of two to four inches are forecast across the
watch area. Locally higher amounts up to four to six inches will
be possible, especially across the higher terrain of northeast
Georgia. There is potential for localized flash flooding and quick
rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded for 'simple' yet 'ingenious' discovery

  • Updated
  • 0
Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded for 'simple' yet 'ingenious' discovery

Benjamin List and David MacMillan are announced as winners of the 2021 Nobel prize in chemistry, at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on October 6.

 JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

The Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan, two scientists honored for creating "an ingenious tool for building molecules" that has helped develop new drugs and made chemistry greener.

The pair were awarded the prize in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday, "for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis." Their discoveries "initiated a totally new way of thinking for how to put together chemical molecules," said Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede, a member of the chemistry Nobel committee.

"This new toolbox is used widely today, for example in drug discovery, and in fine chemicals production and is already benefiting humankind greatly," Wittung-Stafshede added.

German scientist List and US-based Scottish chemist MacMillan worked independently of each other but share the prize, the third Nobel award to be handed out this week.

In 2000 the two researchers uncovered a third kind of catalyst -- a substance which brings about a chemical reaction -- called asymmetric organocatalysis. Scientists had previously believed that there were just two types of catalysts: metals and enzymes.

"This concept for catalysis is as simple as it is ingenious, and the fact is that many people have wondered why we didn't think of it earlier," said Johan Åqvist, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

The new catalysts have been used in a number of ways in the past two decades, including for creating new pharmaceuticals and building molecules that capture light in solar cells. The committee credited them with "bringing the greatest benefit to humankind."

"I hope I live up to this recognition and continue discovering amazing things," List told reporters after being announced as a winner.

List said he was having a coffee with his wife when he got the call from the Nobel Committee. "Sweden appears on my phone, and I look at her, she looks at me and I run out of the coffee shop to the street and, you know, that was amazing. It was very special. I will never forget," he said.

No women winners in science Nobels

"This is a fantastically important piece of chemistry and these two are undoubtedly leaders in that field," Phillip Broadwith, business editor of Chemistry World magazine, told CNN after the announcement was made.

"This is very fundamental chemistry," Broadwith added. "In its essence, it's about making molecules and it's about making them more efficiently, using less energy and without metals catalysts, which are problematic if they end up in pharmaceuticals."

Tom Welton, president of the Royal Society of Chemistry, commended the pair on the award and said their findings have proven invaluable.

"Organocatalysis has made a huge impact across chemicals synthesis. It has enabled us to develop new sustainable synthetic routes to important intermediates and products," he said. "It has also freed us from always relying on metals, that are often elements at risk, for our catalysts."

On Monday, David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the Nobel Prize in physiology and medicine for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch. And on Tuesday, they were joined by three winners of the prize for physics -- Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi.

Wednesday's award adds two further Nobel laureates. But for the second time in three years, no women were recognized in the scientific awards.

"We don't have any direct discussions with other committees about who wins the prize, but we do have discussions about how to support and increase women and it's also important to support geographic diversity," said Claes Gustafsson, a professor in medical biochemistry at the University of Gothenburg and a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Science.

"We are inviting more women to be nominators and so on. It's a long and strategic work," he told CNN. "We were very happy to have two women [win the chemistry prize] last year and for sure we will have many women in the years to come. It's a very high priority for us."

The prizes for literature and peace will be announced later this week, before the economics award concludes the annual festivities on Monday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

