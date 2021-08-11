...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ROCKDALE,
DEKALB, SOUTH CENTRAL GWINNETT, NORTH CENTRAL HENRY, CENTRAL FULTON
AND NORTHEASTERN CLAYTON COUNTIES THROUGH 215 PM EDT...
At 150 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Snapfinger, or 7 miles
southeast of Decatur...moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph...pea sized hail and heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary
street flooding especially in poor drainage areas.
Some locations in the path of this storm include
Atlanta, Decatur, Conyers, Forest Park, Clarkston, Morrow, Stone
Mountain, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Lithonia, Pine Lake, Belvedere
Park, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Lakeview Estates, Candler-Mcafee, North
Decatur, Druid Hills, Tucker, Mountain Park and Rex.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should
slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to
hydroplaning.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN
MAX WIND GUST...40MPH
COVINGTON — Newton County is celebrating its 200th anniversary all year long, and the Newton County Bicentennial Committee is marking the occasion by recognizing local residents and businesses.
The Bicentennial Committee will present Bicentennial Awards to Newton County residents or businesses in one of 22 categories as nominated by their peers, neighbors, friends and fellow Newton County residents.
Nominations are open for the awards, which will be presented to the winners during the Newton County Bicentennial Birthday Celebration scheduled for December.
The Bicentennial Awards are designed to commemorate and recognize the work and legacy of local residents and Newton County businesses who reflect a high level of integrity, character, ethics, longevity in service and community commitment.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
