COVINGTON — Planning is underway for Newton County’s Annual Commemorative Celebration of the Life and Legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The celebration, in its 36th year, will be conducted differently this year due to COVID-19. The event will be a virtual celebration with music, song and words of inspiration in keeping with the 2021 National Theme — The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community. A key feature of the event remains the recognition and celebration of individuals (adults and youths) and/or organizations who contribute to advancing peace and unity in the Newton County community.
The awards presented annually are the I Have A Dream Award, the Trailblazer Award and the Young Dreamer Award, which was added in 2014. Award nominees are solicited for each award based on the following criteria.
• I Have a Dream Award criteria: The nominee must have given at least two years of service to the Newton County community; must be a registered voter; be affiliated with a church/synagogue/worship center; have made contributions to the community that are non-profitable and visible to the community; have made nondiscriminatory contributions; model a spirit of peace and unity; be one who will initiate and support change; must be endowed with a humble spirit; must be steadfast in his/her convictions; and must be one who fosters and supports education on all levels.
• Trailblazer Award criteria: The nominee must be a long-time citizen of Newton County; must be a registered voter; must be a creator of change in the community and follow through to implementation; must have facilitated change that is a benefit to the community; must be resourceful and committed to all aspects of the county; and must foster a cohesive spirit of peace, unity, diversity and love.
• Young Dreamer Awards criteria: The nominee must be a citizen of Newton County enrolled in one of the public schools of Newton County; must be in either grades K-five or six-12; must have demonstrated interest in fostering peace, unity, diversity and love among his or her peers; and must have made a difference in the lives of others who may have otherwise been overlooked, ignored, or disadvantaged.
Each nomination should include 1) the name, address, and contact phone number of the person making the nomination; the name and address of the nominee (include school and grade for Young Dreamer Award nominees); and a typed statement of 250-500 words explaining how the nominee meets or exceeds the criteria for the award.
Nominations may be submitted directly online using this link https://forms.gle/cqdfZWmH4DtV7ZBi9 or mailed to MLK Awards, c/o Mrs. Josephine Brown, P.O. Box 185, Covington, GA 30015. All nomination submissions should be received by 6 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2021.
The awards will be announced during the virtual event, which will be broadcast via YouTube Live on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. For more information, contact the committee at NewtonCoGaMLK@gmail.com or Gail Slaton at 404-857-6412.
