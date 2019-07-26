COVINGTON — When Covington residents go to the polls in November, they will have a chance to vote on two alcohol-related referendums on the ballot.
One is a non-binding referendum that will ask if they would want limited open consumption of alcohol during special events at Legion Field and the Main Street district in downtown Covington. The other is the “brunch bill,” which would allow bars and restaurants selling individual alcoholic drinks to serve alcohol beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, rather than 12:30 p.m. as the law now allows.
In April the council began looking at making the Square an entertainment district and allowing pedestrians to walk around with cups of alcohol purchased from local restaurants and vendors.
But Newton County has resisted that idea because the Square park is actually county property that the city leases. County commissioners have indicated they are not in favor of alcohol on the Square, and the newest intergovernmental agreement between the city and county says alcohol on the Square during special events must have county approval.
But the City Council decided to go ahead with a non-binding referendum to find out the opinion of city residents on the issue.
During the work session prior to the council meeting July 22, the wording of the referendum came into question. City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. said he was unsure of exactly what the council wanted in the referendum. It stated:
“Should the governing authority of the City of Covington adopt ordinances allowing for regulated consumption of alcoholic beverages on public property?”
Council member Josh McKelvey said he felt the council needed to make the question more specific so residents wouldn’t think it meant having alcohol on all city properties.
“I think we need to make sure the word ‘limited’ is in there for consumption of alcohol in limited special events,” McKelvey said. “People are going to see this and think it is a free for all.
“In my opinion, we need to say that we include some kind of limited special event in specific places. I think Legion Field and the Square.”
City Manager Leigh Anne Knight reminded the council that they already allow alcohol at Legion Field when a caterer is used.
But council member Susie Keck asked that it be made clear that they are talking about allowing open containers at a few special events at the two locations without a caterer.
“We need to let everybody know that it is very limited,” said Keck.
Hawnethia Williams asked for clarification on the non-binding part of the referendum.
Turner replied that it is just a way to see what citizens think.
“Under Georgia law and the (city) charter, only the council passes alcohol ordinances,” he said. “You’re just asking the public for their opinion.”
Knight agreed that whatever the vote is, the council has the final say.
“If this passes, then the ball is in your court,” she said. “You’re just trying to get a buy-in from them.”
Knight noted that in the wording of the referendum, referencing the Square location as the downtown district is not a proper zone. She suggested calling it the Main Street District, which covers only those businesses in the Square area, and Legion Field. The council agreed.
During the meeting, the vote on the non-binding referendum was 5-1, with Williams casting the dissenting vote.
City voters will have more of a say on a second referendum on the November ballot called the “brunch bill.” Senate Bill 17 was passed by the Georgia General Assembly in 2018 and allows bars and restaurants selling individual alcoholic drinks to begin selling at 11 a.m. on Sundays, rather than 12:30 p.m. as the law now allows.
But the bill includes approval at the local level, and the council voted 6-0 to put it on the ballot. The wording on the ballot will say:
“Shall the governing authority of the City of Covington be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages for beverage purposes by the drink from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.?”
In addition to Covington, the “brunch bill” will be on the November ballot in Henry County and the cities of Locust Grove, McDonough, Monroe, and Stockbridge.