COVINGTON — Hundreds of events have been cancelled around the metro area due to the coronavirus public health crisis. Unfortunately, many have been some of the largest fundraisers of the year for area non-profit organizations.
At the Arts Association in Newton County, Executive Director Buncie Hay Lanners said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the arts.
“It is devastating for arts organizations because, the nature of what arts organizations do is a group effort, so every single part of our business is being affected by the fact that we can’t bring groups together,” she said.
Lanners said the Arts Association has had to go back to its core mission “and try to figure out how our mission can be carried out in other ways.”
Finding new ways of using technology is playing a big role in building community and keeping the Arts Association family together, Lanners said. The Oxford Singing Children recently held a choir rehearsal with 58 students using Zoom, students are getting instruction via the internet for guitar, voice, ballet and more, and there may be some virtual performances scheduled in the future.
The Arts Association has already postponed its production of “The Addams Family.” Two spring productions were scheduled in the coming weeks — “Frozen” and “The Little Mermaid.” Now that schedule looks doubtful, which means the revenue they normally generate is in jeopardy.
“Those three shows by themselves bring in $50,000,” said Lanners. “We don’t know yet exactly what we are going to do. When you make these decisions, you want to make them with all the data you can have.”
It’s a particularly difficult time for the Arts Association financially, said Lanners, since the nonprofit spent a lot of its reserves in the past two years on renovations for the Dr. William L. Dobbs Center for the Performing Arts and the Porter Performing Arts Center.
To help bridge the funding gap, an appeal has been made to some of the Arts Association’s long-time supporters asking them to step in with contributions to help keep the doors open and the employees paid.
“It’s fraught with a significant number of challenges,” Lanners said. “But I’ve been doing this 19 years now, 24 with my board service, and we have pivoted a number of times and reinvented ourselves and understood how we have to change. I think that is what we have to figure out now, is how we are going to change.”
For more information on the Arts Association in Newton County or to make a donation, visit https://www.newtoncountyarts.org.
Shelli Siebert, executive director of the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts, said her organization will likely have to cancel or postpone events through June, which could cost the Arts Council close to $20,000. That amount is significant for the small organization.
Siebert said the Arts Council is used to “working on a shoestring.”
“We are used to being very conscious of funding and resources, but this is different because this could have a long-term impact on us,” she said.
Siebert said the council is fortunate that it paid off its mortgage last year, which has reduced overhead expenses.
For more information on the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts, visit https://conyersarts.org.
Arts groups aren’t the only ones who are feeling the impacts of COVID-19 on fundraising. JaNice Van Ness, Rockdale Emergency Relief board chair, said the non-profit has postponed one fund-raising event – a high tea planned for later this spring.
Nevertheless, RER is “very, very busy,” Van Ness said, providing food for those in need. The increased demand has put additional pressure on funding.
“Of course it has been a dramatic hit to our bottom line and operational efforts,” said Van Ness. “But we have had a lot of new faith-based members to come out and help support us with food and financial donations.”
Anyone who would like to donate or volunteer should email rerinfo350@gmail.com.
“People have been very generous so far,” said Van Ness. “That’s the spirit of Rockdale County. There is a lot of volunteering and focus on helping others.”
