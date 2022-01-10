North Korea launched an unidentified projectile, presumed to be a ballistic missile, from inland into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
The projectile was launched around 7:27 a.m., local time Tuesday (5:27 p.m. ET Monday), it said, adding that the military is maintaining a "readiness posture" in preparation for additional launches. The military is monitoring related movements with the close cooperation of the United States, it said.
Japan's Coast Guard said that the "possible ballistic missile" had likely fallen into the sea by 7:45 a.m. local time. It called on all vessels to not approach the fallen object and to report anything sightings to them.
A South Korean government statement "expressed a strong regret over the North's launch, which took place at a time when political stability is very important."
Last Wednesday, North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. North Korea says it was testing a hypersonic missile, its second alleged test of such a weapon by the Kim Jong Un regime. However, many experts doubted this claim.
Tuesday's test covered about the same distance at last week's, 700 kilometers (435 miles), and the missile fell into the sea outside of Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), according to Japan's Defense Ministry.
North Korea has not released any information about Tuesday's launch. Last week, North Korean state media gave details 24 hours after the test.
Pyongyang is barred from testing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons under international law.
