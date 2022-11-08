North Korean 'peace' dogs cause political spat in South Korea

Moon Jae-in pets Pungsan dog Gomi in Seoul, South Korea in 2018.

 South Korea Presidential Blue House/AP

A pair of dogs gifted by North Korea are the center of a political dispute in South Korea after the country's former President said he was giving them up over an apparent lack of legal and financial support from his successor to care for the animals.

The two white Pungsan hunting dogs, Gomi and Songgang, were presented to then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at peace talks in 2018.

