The Norwegian government euthanized its celebrity walrus Freya on early Sunday morning, after warning the public to stay away from her.

"The decision to euthanize the walrus was made based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety," said Frank Bakke-Jensen, the director general at the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, in a news release.

