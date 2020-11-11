Due to the mail holiday today in observance of Veterans Day, the Citizen will be delivered to your mailbox on Thursday. Readers may also sign up for the Citizen e-Edition by clicking on “e-Edition” in the navigation bar on our home page.
featured
Notice to our print subscribers
- Alice Queen
-
- Updated
- 0
Alice Queen
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
- By Harmeet Kaur, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 500-home development in west Newton gets preliminary plat
- No one wants more shutdowns, but Covid-19 keeps raging. Some states and cities have enacted new rules
- Conyers man facing multiple charges including drug possession following traffic stop
- One arrest made in drive-by shooting in front of Salem Road gas station on Oct. 19
- Newton County Sheriff’s Office donates care packages to Newton County Senior Services
- Newton County turns down request to back $16 million in bonds for land buy
- Covington teen charged with murder in Oct. 19 shooting death
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Rockdale County set to defund economic development
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: How do you think the U.S. Supreme Court will rule in the Affordable Care Act case?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.