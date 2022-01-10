Novak Djokovic can remain in Australia, court rules By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Helen Regan, CNN Jan 10, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +125 PHOTOS: Georgia defeats Alabama for CFP National Championship Scenes from the Monday, Jan. 10, 2021 CFP National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama. Click for more. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn More News News 16 top colleges sued for alleged violation of federal antitrust laws by colluding on their financial-aid practices By Raja Razek, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News featured CAL THOMAS: School daze amid a pandemic By Cal Thomas 1 hr ago 0 News From Europe to the US, Covid cases in children are surging. Schools aren't prepared By Eliza Mackintosh, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Prosecutors agree to dismiss perjury counts Ghislaine Maxwell faces if her conviction sticks By Sonia Moghe, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News 16 top colleges sued for alleged violation of federal antitrust laws by colluding on their financial-aid practices From Europe to the US, Covid cases in children are surging. Schools aren't prepared Georgia Bulldogs beat Alabama for first national championship since 1980 Prosecutors agree to dismiss perjury counts Ghislaine Maxwell faces if her conviction sticks European Parliament President David Sassoli dies age 65 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles$43 million battery recycler to locate in CovingtonFormer Newton attorney Megan Martin to sue county for age, race discriminationHenderson, Sanders create friction over ceremonial vice chair appointmentGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp recommending $5K pay raise for state employeesRockdale County Jail BlotterNewton County Jail BlotterPublic Health Department opens two new mass testing sitesConyers Mayor Vince Evans, Councilmembers Bryant, Fears take oaths of office3 sisters and 9 children identified as victims of the Philadelphia row house fire, family saysSpringfield Baptist test site set to reopen Tuesday Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Who do you think will win the College Football National Championship game? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Alabama, of course. Georgia, of course. Alabama will win but I'm rooting for Georgia. Georgia will win but I'm rooting for Alabama. I think Clayton will choose Salley. (Oops... wrong Monday night TV event) I don't follow college football. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.