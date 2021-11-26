November 26 Omicron variant news By Melissa Mahtani, Aditi Sangal Adrienne Vogt and Fernando Alfonso, CNN Nov 26, 2021 Nov 26, 2021 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email US announces travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant. Leon Neal/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 10 of the smelliest cheeses in the world (and why they stink) Stacker compiled a list of 10 of the smelliest cheeses in the world, being sure to note why they stink, using information found on food and farming sites. Click for more. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Coronavirus Diseases And Disorders Health And Medical Infectious Diseases Life Forms Microscopic Life Respiratory Diseases Viruses More News News 1 person shot at Tacoma Mall in Washington state, authorities say By Andy Rose, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News featured RONDA RICH: Lessons learned from getting up hay By Ronda Rich 1 hr ago 0 News featuredpopularurgent Premier Petroleum donates to area churches Alice Queen 1 hr ago 0 +2 Features BOOK REVIEW: Americans can find their history in the comics By Terri Schlichenmeyer 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News 1 person shot at Tacoma Mall in Washington state, authorities say Premier Petroleum donates to area churches BOOK REVIEW: Americans can find their history in the comics MORRIS: Purity, holiness, modesty are worthy virtues ELDER: Don't become careless in guarding your soul Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesConyers denies request for personal care home in subdivisionCovington Police arrest suspects in spate of drive-by shootingsFestive appetizers to satisfy Thanksgiving guestsAgent testifies defendant accused in Arbery's killing said he had an 'instinct' the Black jogger had done something wrongHundreds of FedEx packages were found tossed into an Alabama ravine, sheriff saysWill Stanton Springs North be home to next Rivian plant?COMMENTARY: Cheryl Delk leaves legacy of beauty, kindness in Newton CountyPaul Rudd finally revealed how he stays looking youngNewton County Jail BlotterRockdale County Jail Blotter Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for Thanksgiving? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: I am planning to host family and friends at my home. I am planning to travel to the home of a friend or family member. I am working on Thanksgiving Day. I plan to stay home with my immediate family for a low-key holiday. I am taking off the entire week and traveling. My plans for Thanksgiving aren't listed here as an option. I don't have plans. I don't celebrate Thanksgiving. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.