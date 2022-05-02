Novice and casual players are invited to come out and play croquet on Saturday, May 14. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit families affected by autism in Henry, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties.
The Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament is in its 29th year of raising funds for area nonprofit organizations.
COVINGTON — The 29th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament is open to everyone who wants to come out for a day of fun and fund-raising for a good cause on Saturday, May 14. Hosted by the Heartland Woman’s Club, the croquet tournament begins with registration that day at 9 a.m. followed by a day of games, food and prizes.
The local club, which is part of the Georgia Federation of Woman’s Clubs, has hosted the charity croquet tournament for almost three decades in conjunction with the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival. This year’s tournament will be held at The Church Covington, 11975 Ga. Highway 142 North in Oxford.
Competition will be limited to novice and casual players and there will be up to 64 two-person teams competing in round robin format. The rules of the simple and fast game of golf croquet will be used. The $50 per person fee includes equipment, a continental breakfast and lunch. Premium prizes will be awarded to multiple winning brackets. The best dressed croquet costume will win prizes too. There will also be a silent auction, a raffle and other features. Players of all ages are welcome.
Sponsorships for court flags are also available at rates ranging from $250 to $1,000. Tournament funds will benefit The Rockdale County Autism Support Group (RCASG/see sidebar story), a family-centered, non-profit organization established in 2009. RCASG serves those affected by autism in Rockdale, Newton, Walton, DeKalb and other surrounding counties. Its stated purpose is to enhance and empower the lives of those with Autism Spectrum Disorders and their families through community based activities and awareness.
Anyone interested in signing up to play, making a donation of money or a door prize, sponsorships, requesting more information or to volunteer their time in support of RCASG is asked to contact Debby Vanderbunt at 770-786-5002, 404-316-3284 or debbyvanderbunt@gamil.com or contact Jean Smith at 850-582-3203 or Josmith4403@hotmail.com. Additional information is also available on the Heartland Woman’s Club Facebook page. The cut off date for registration is May 12.
