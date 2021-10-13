Colonel John McIntosh Chapter NSDAR of Rockdale County delivered baskets of treats to Rockdale County Fire Station #5 in appreciation for their service to the community and the maintenance of the Hightower Trail Marker located on the firehouse grounds. Left to right are Relief Driver Mitchell Troutman, Capt. Randy Loyd and Firefighter Paul Pudichery with Regent Janet Skelton.
NSDAR members deliver treats to Rockdale County Fire Station 5
