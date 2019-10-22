CONYERS - As of Oct. 7, Rockdale County has a total of 60,667 active voters, and 6,502 inactive voters, for a total of 67,169, a decrease of 232 voters from last month’s total.
Rockdale County Elections Supervisor Cynthia Willingham told the Board of Elections at their meeting on Oct. 17 that the removal of 364 felons from the voter rolls was the cause of the reduction.
Georgia is one of 22 states that denies felons the ability to vote even after they’ve been released from prison, requiring them to also complete parole, probation and pay fines and fees. If the felons are found on voter rolls, they are notified, and if they have not completed their obligations, or if they do not respond, they are removed from the rolls.
“We get a monthly report from the Department of Corrections and that report is compared to our voter registration files,” said Willingham. “Sometimes we have to research up to 1,000 voters in a month. That happened this time.
“Under the previous law, if there was an exact match between the report and our files, you didn’t have to notify the voter. The new law that started in January changed that, and we now have to notify felons. What we did was that all felon reports that were received for the past six months, we went back and researched everybody, and sent letters to everybody, so that we can give every felon voter a chance to respond, and we tried to treat everybody fairly.
“Based on those responses, 364 did not respond to our notice,” she said, “We did have one young lady that submitted her paperwork to show she had an early release, so she was not deleted.”
Willingham said because they did six months’ worth of felons at one time, the number removed was uncommonly high.
In September, Georgia senators began considering whether to restore the voting rights of many of the state’s 250,000 felons, especially those who were convicted of nonviolent crimes. But it has not been decided which crimes will be considered minor enough for offenders to be able to vote, or whether felons should regain their rights before they’ve paid off fines and fees.
In other voter statistics, Willingham reported that for the period of Sept. 22 through Oct. 7, they processed a total of 1,863 voter registration applications.
“Of those applications, 387 are brand new voters in the state of Georgia, and 334 transferred in from other counties, for a total of 721 voters moving into Rockdale County,” she said.
“During that same period, we had a total of 966 voters leave the county voter rolls. Of those, 514 moved out of the county and 10 moved out of the state. We removed 62 voters who were deceased, 16 duplicate registrations were cancelled, and we had the 364 voters removed as felons.
"We also had 824 duplicate voter registrations in the system, as well as 318 individuals either changing their address or name. That gave a total of 1,142 changes that were made.”