This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“Vanity of vanities, says the Teacher, vanity of vanities! All is vanity.” Ecclesiastes 1:2
We love the luxuries of life: nice cars, nice big houses, great vacations, and we spend our time working hard to acquire all the things we want. We work hard to give ourselves and our children the best life possible. In an effort to create this comfortable lifestyle for ourselves, we find ourselves caught up trying to store up wealth and forget to build a relationship with Christ which in the end grants us eternal life.
In the book of Ecclesiastes, the author is referred to as teacher, a great wise teacher who is identified as King Solomon. With King Solomon being the author, who better to talk to us about “Vanity of vanities, all is vanity.’ King Solomon even though known for his wisdom, he was also known for his lavished life — his many wives, concubines and so much wealth but in the end his lust for worldly pleasures lead to his downfall. King Solomon’s sins speak loudly to us in our current day of a materialistic culture. When we worship possessions and fame over God, we are headed to a fall. God has to be the center of our lives, not letting anything come before Him.
I love the New International Version (NIV) of this scripture which reads, “Meaningless! Meaningless!” says the Teacher. “Utterly meaningless! Everything is meaningless.” Even though there is no mention of God in this scripture, I believe the wise teacher had his own experiences of life enough to know and share that the things of the world are “meaningless,” or “vanity.” There is an emptiness when we live our lives without Christ.
As you live your lives, storing up wealth, remember to put God first. Let Jesus be at the center of your life and let Him be the one that you see. When we make Christ the center of our lives, we let go of our worries, knowing that his got us. There is power in the name of Jesus, there is healing and there is peace and joy.
Merciful God, you are the source and guide of our lives. Turn away our eyes from beholding meaningless things. Teach us to love what is worthy of loving and reject things that are not of you. Let us behold you and make you the center of our lives. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen!
