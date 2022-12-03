This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“He shall not judge by what his eyes see, or decide by what his ears hear;
but with righteousness he shall judge the poor, and decide with equity for the meek of the earth…
Righteousness shall be the belt around his waist,
and faithfulness the belt around his loins.” Isaiah 11:3b-5
As we enter this time of Advent again, a time of the liturgical year observed by most Christians as a time of expectant waiting and preparation for both the celebration of the return of Christ, it is a time when we prepare our hearts for how Jesus comes to and meets us where we are. A time when we prepare ourselves for following the way of Jesus, and remembering when Jesus came, and how he continues to come.
In Isaiah 11:1-10, the prophet Isaiah describes the ideal ruler who would come and save the people. Prophet Isaiah had prophesied this long before Jesus was born. It is promised here by the prophet that Jesus, who is the ultimate messiah and gifted by the Spirit, will come to seek justice for the poor, weak and hopeless. He shall have the spirit of wisdom and understanding. This messiah would thoroughly understand the business of God his Father. However, this message does not only apply to the people of Israel, but it applies to us today as well.
For some, we have been expecting a miracle, we are waiting for a breakthrough. We are waiting for the sun to shine again — we are waiting and expecting. Therefore, as we prepare our hearts and our minds on receiving and following the ways of Jesus, remember this, “Righteousness shall be the belt around his waist, and faithfulness the belt around his loins.” (v5). Jesus knows our every weakness and our hopeless nature and renders us mercy. As we prepare to receive Christ, let’s come with our all, and allow Jesus to meet us where we are. The promise to the coming of Christ is a message that Christ meets us where we are, shining his light on us giving us hope, peace, joy, and love.
Open your hearts, and let go of your fears and struggles and let Jesus’ light shine through you.
Righteous God, as we come to this time of Advent, a time of expectant waiting, and preparation, meet us in our struggles and shine your light of hope, peace, joy, and love upon us. Wipe our tears and renew our spirits to follow in righteousness. We pray this through your son Jesus who comes to us through the Spirit. Amen
