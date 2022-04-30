This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
Life is a journey, and so many times we find ourselves on different paths of life. Sometimes we wake up and find ourselves determined to change the minds of others on different views. We have ideas on different things, and we are determined to make things happen. We have plans for ourselves, our families, our children, congregations, communities and everything else around. It is all figured out, and it does not matter if it fits into God’s plan.
Saul, who later became Paul, had a journey all planned out. He was on a mission to destroy disciples of the Lord and the Church of Christ. Breathing out threats and murder he embarked on the journey to Damascus. However, this journey took a different turn when suddenly a light from Heaven flashed around him, leading him to fall on the ground and hearing a voice call out to him saying, “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?”
The interesting part about this conversation to me is Saul’s response, “Who are you, Lord?” I have seen this response throughout the Bible, where people who did not recognize God or have a relationship with God always respond by asking “Who are you, Lord?” I wonder if this was a cultural thing. Did people address even those they did not know and recognize as Lord? Is it the power experienced from the unknown that leads them to respond to the unknown presence as “Lord”?
However, as Saul inquires who this Lord was, Jesus responds saying, “I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting.” What a way to meet someone you do not know — and who you are even persecuting!
Today, there are several journeys we haven taken and continue to take in hopes to accomplish one thing, but they end up leading us to a completely different path. There are journeys that we have taken that do not include Jesus. Sometimes like Saul our journeys are full of rage, anger and hate. And other times our journeys are filled with pain and grief. And, yes, there are times when our journeys will be full of joy. However, no matter the purpose of your journey, know that Jesus meets us wherever we are and can change our purpose into his purpose.
Listen to the voice of the Lord, and be prepared to receive God’s plan for you. Like Saul, it may entail falling to the ground and losing your sight for three days, or it may entail a change of name or identity. Whatever the call of Jesus is on your life, allow the Lord to lead you into his purpose.
“God of power and might, we pray for the world as a whole. Meet leaders of the world in their rage and as they breath out threats of wars against others with lesser power. Meet those who are angered by those who preach your words. Touch the hearts of oppressors and make them protectors and defenders of the vulnerable. Give voice to the voiceless. Teach us to empathize with and embrace others. Meet us wherever we are and transform us so that our purpose will align with your purpose. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen!”
