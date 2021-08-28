This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“You must understand this, my beloved: let everyone be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger; for your anger does not produce God’s righteousness. Therefore rid yourselves of all sordidness and rank growth of wickedness, and welcome with meekness the implanted word that has the power to save your souls.” (James 1:19-21)
Don’t we all find ourselves in situations where we speak faster than we listen, and our anger is over the top? Most often we find ourselves doing the opposite of what James wants us to be: we are slow to listen and quick to speak. We want our thoughts to be heard without trying to understand the thoughts of others.
When I was in seminary, one of my mentors told me that as a leader, “I should be the last one in the room to speak.” I found that a little weird, but over the years I have come to understand what she meant. All she meant was “be slow to speak and take your time to listen to others.”
James in his first chapter urges us to be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to anger. Today as I look around, especially with the power of social media, more than ever I see so many angry and sensitive people. People take offense to everything said. Words get twisted, and we do not have patience for one another, neither do we listen or have compassion.
James not only cautions us to be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to anger, but he also says that “anger” does not produce God’s righteousness. As Christians God’s righteousness or justice is one of the most important characteristics of God. God’s righteousness is an expression of God’s holiness.
In several scriptures across the Bible, God’s nature is one that has been characterized as “merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love.” Therefore if we are created in God’s image and are called children of God, then we must carry these characteristics ourselves. We must be merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love.
Today the human anger is quick to react. We hold grudges and throw tantrums. We are driven by our sinful nature and constantly fight one another instead of lifting each other.
Being quick to listen gives us power over the demons of anger. It allows us to hear each other out and be merciful and compassionate. When we discipline ourselves to listen more than we talk, we can learn a lot. Let us clothe ourselves with God’s steadfast love and with the righteousness of God, so that we can be slow to anger, loving and kind to others. Our words can be weapons of destruction, let us use them wisely so that we can produce righteousness. With love and gentleness, let us welcome others, listen to the cries of their heart and use words of hope, courage and power that can save our souls and the souls of others.
Merciful God, like you, teach us to be slow to anger and be abounding in steadfast love. Help us to listen more and speak less. Grant us your forgiving spirit. Let our words not be weapons of destruction but instead words of love, hope and encourage that will of comfort to those in need.
In Jesus name we pray. Amen!
