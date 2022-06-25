This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“As they were going along the road, someone said to him, “I will follow you wherever you go.” And Jesus said to him, “Foxes have holes, and birds of the air have nests; but the Son of Man has nowhere to lay his head.”” Luke 9:57-58
How many times have you been so excited to take on a journey or an assignment and not fully understanding the responsibilities or what it entails? It sounds like fun. I can do it! I will follow!
Well in Luke 9:757-62, as Jesus was heading to Jerusalem, to his final destination — the cross — he encounters three different people: the first one offers to follow Jesus but Jesus’ response to him was, “Foxes have holes, and birds of the air have nests; but the Son of Man has nowhere to lay his head.”
To the second, Jesus invites to follow, but his response to Jesus is, “Lord, first let me go and bury my father.”
And the third, probably feeling guilty after hearing the conversations of the first two with Jesus, says, “I will follow you, Lord; but let me first say farewell to those at my home.” To which Jesus responds and says, “No one who puts a hand to the plow and looks back is fit for the kingdom of God.”
Jesus’ walk to the cross may have looked simple to those who watched him heal the sick and preach the good news. They may have been amazed by the crowds that followed him and wanted to be a part of that. However, little did they understand where Jesus was heading. Little did they know what it cost Jesus to go to the cross for us.
Like the two men that gave excuses of what they needed to do before following Jesus, so many of us today are doing the same. We are in a world full of chaos, and we are trying to figure it all out. Our children are too little; our finances are not in the right place; we do not have the right jobs; we are taking care of our elderly parents; and everything around us seems to be falling apart and there is no time for Jesus. We are still trying to figure it all out.
The reality is that while you may consider pulling back and leaving, remember the price He paid for you and for me on the cross. When the journey seems long, and the road ahead becomes rough and heads off in an unpredictable direction of suffering and sacrifice, hold unto the promise of God.
It may seem dark and lonely. The waves and the storms of life may seem to drown you, and there may be no place for you to lay your head and even as you are afraid to join Jesus in his journey to the cross, know that he is ready to meet you wherever you are. Take that journey with Jesus, stand in his presence, and receive the guidance you need to endure what you are facing.
How far are you willing to follow Jesus?
Loving Jesus, thank you for taking that journey to the cross. When the road is lonely and everything seems to be falling apart, teach us to look to the cross and remind us that you are always with us. Amen!
